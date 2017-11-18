India's football legend Bhaichung Bhutia offers to train Majid Khan who returned home from Lashkar-e-Taiba

India's football legend Bhaichung Bhutia has offered to train Majid Khan who returned home from Lashkar-e-Taiba, barely days after he had joined the terror outfit.

After hearing pleas of a wailing mother and passionate appeal from his father, the 22-year-old Khan walked into an Army camp in the middle of the night and surrendered before the security forces.

The former Indian Football Captain has written to the Jammu and Kashmir Football Federation offering training to Majid at Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools in New Delhi.

"I felt concerned reading this news and hence I have spoken to J&K Football Association President to Reach out to him and convey my offer that he can train with @BBFSchools in Delhi which will give him an opportunity at becoming a pro footballer," Bhutia said in a tweet.

He also added that he hopes Majid will accept his offer.

The school also tweeted saying they "will love to have Majid train" with them.

"I was very sad to read reports of Majid joining a terrorist organisation. Football has provided solace to many over the years and I feel he requires a platform to play the 'Beautiful game, again'," reported ANI quoting Bhutia, the sole Indian Player to have played over 100 International matches stated.

"I want him to train under my Coaches and then we can decide where he stands as a player. I believe he deserves an opportunity and hence, felt best to open the doors for him," he added.

Meanwhile, the Army officer feels that Khan's return could turn into a test case for those who want to leave militancy and join the mainstream.

Khan, who is the only son of his parents, was allowed to meet his mother and father for a few hours separately after which he was kept at a room with all the amenities required for a student.

His surrender was seen as a whiff of fresh air in tense South Kashmir which has witnessed large-scale recruitment of local youths by militants in the past. Unofficial estimates have put the figure of such youths at nearly 150 since July 2016.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also termed the return of Khan as "good development" and expressed hope that he would resume his normal life soon.