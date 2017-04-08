Bhadrak protests: Centre asks Odisha CM Patnaik to step up efforts to contain situation

In the wake of the Section 144 imposed in Odisha's Bhadrak after protests broke out following a derogatory Facebook post against Lord Ram, the Centre on Saturday called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to step up his efforts in containing the situation in the state.

'I'm requesting the Chief Minister of Odisha to prevail upon the situation and instruct the administration to be neutral and fair and to take care of all the segments and sections of society. This is the time to have patience and faith on the system,' Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told ANI.

He further appealed to the citizens of Bhadrak to maintain calm and be patient, adding that he has spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and further assured that the Centre is extending its complete support to Odisha. Fresh violence erupted in some areas last evening after talks failed to resolve the row triggered by alleged abusive remarks on social media against a particular community.

Mobs resorted to violence a day after prohibitory orders were imposed in the town on Thursday. Though Section 144 was imposed in the town, officials had to clamp curfew as the situation deteriorated further.

About 15 platoons of police have been deployed. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar, who was scheduled to attend a function in Bhadrak today, cancelled his trip after requests by the local police.

Curfew to remain till tomorrow evening

Curfew remained in force in the town while prohibitory orders were imposed in nearby Dhamnagar and Basudevpur this morning after the town witnessed violence over alleged abusive remarks on social media against Hindu deities.

While additional force was also deployed in Bhadrak where curfew will remain in force till tomorrow morning, prohibitory orders were imposed in Dhamnagar and Basudevpur this morning as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of violence, a police official said.

Senior officials including Home Secretary Asit Tripathy and Director General of Police K B Singh have been camping in Bhadrak to monitor and supervise operations to restore peace and normalcy in the town.

A close vigil is on, the DGP said and added that the situation was now under control after some violent incidents took place in the town, but there was no group clash and no loss of life.

Utmost care is being taken to maintain harmony and adequate force has been deployed in order to prevent any flare up and restore peace and normalcy, he said.

About 20 people have been detained in connection with the violent incidents which left several shops gutted and vehicles damaged. About 1,100 police personnel, deployed across the town, have been patrolling the sensitive localities, police said.

All entry and exit points have been sealed and nobody is allowed to enter the town or move out, they said.

The violence-hit town wore a deserted look as shops, business establishments, educational institutions and other organisations remained closed.

Violence had erupted in Bhadrak on Thursday after a group staged demonstration near the town police station demanding immediate arrest of those involved in posting offensive remarks against Hindu deities on social media.

Though the district administration clamped prohibitory orders, tension persisted and fresh violence broke out yesterday after a peace meeting convened by the administration to restore normalcy and maintain communal harmony failed to yield result.

The state government appointed Gyanaranjan Das, who was the Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), as Bhadrak Collector and asked him to take charge immediately.