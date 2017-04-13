BEST-run AC buses will not operate in Mumbai from April 17

The civic-run BEST has decided to suspend the AC bus services in the megapolis from April 17.

Hanumant Gofane, Public Relations Officer of BEST said this decision was taken considering a poor response from commuters.

"We were facing significant losses by operating AC bus services. Therefore, it was decided to suspend the services," he said.

The decision to resume the services would be taken after considering all the aspects in due course of time, Gofane said.

A statement issued by the transport body said those who have purchased passes for AC buses, will get a refund or can use them in non-AC buses.

BEST has 266 AC buses which operate on 25 routes.

