Bengaluru Police brings 'Lord Ganesha' to create awareness about traffic rules, road safety

Bengaluru city police have done it again. Last month, it was 'Yamraj' (the God of death) walking down the streets of Bengaluru creating awareness about traffic rules, this time 'Lord Ganesha' was seen participating in the road safety drive.

A man dressed as 'Lord Ganesha' with a banner about following traffic rules was seen walking in the streets along with some policemen in a road safety awareness programme organised by Bengaluru police on Monday.

Karnataka: After Bengaluru police created road safety awareness in the city with a man dressed as 'Yamraj' asking people to follow traffic rules & use helmets, earlier this month, a man dressed as 'Lord Ganesha' participated in the road safety drive yesterday. (30.07.2018) pic.twitter.com/i4vTfol9nQ July 31, 2018

Earlier, a man dressed as God of death 'Yamraj' was brought in by the Bengaluru police to help everyone understand if you do not follow traffic rules, Yamraj will take you away. The 'Yamraj' man was later awarded Rs 10,000 for participating in the awareness drive.

Wear helmet, stay alive; let you get experience live to your kins and kiths. pic.twitter.com/95kIWOOMN8 — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) July 27, 2018

"Our Bengaluru City Yamaraj, Mr Veeresh Muttinamath, for bringing awareness among traffic violators, was felicitated and appreciated with a reward of Rs.10,000 by the Commissioner of Police today evening," the Bengaluru police tweeted.

The Bengaluru police have been winning over the internet by posting witty tweets with references to popular movies and their famous characters or series in order to help everyone understand the importance of following traffic rules like wearing helmets during riding and avoid drinking while driving.

What do you think Bengalureans? Do you say 'yes' to traffic rules and 'no' to accidents.