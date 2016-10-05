Bengaluru: 1 killed, four feared trapped as 5-storey building collapses near HSR layout

One person was killed and at least four others are feared trapped under the rubble after a five-storey under construction building collapsed on Wednesday near Bellandur in Bengaluru, officials said. One body has been recovered so far, officials said, as the rescue operations carried out by the State Disaster Response Force are underway.

"Four persons escaped, four are suspected trapped. One of them was rescued alive," Director General of Police, Fire and Emergency Services, M N Reddi said in a tweet.

ANI Twitter Handle

ANI Twitter Handle

Bengaluru Mayor G Padmavati visited the spot and said quality issues in the construction was the main reason for the mishap. Stating that one entire floor was constructed in an unauthorised manner, she said "strict and merciless action will be taken against the owner, architect and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials involved".