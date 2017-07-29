Bengal flood situation improves marginally, toll rises to 31

The flood situation improved marginally in West Bengal today even as three more persons died in the past 24 hours taking the toll to thirty-one, an official said.

With the weather condition improving slightly and the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) releasing less water, the situation in 11 flood-hit districts of the state slightly improved, he said. At the moment over 23 lakh people have been hit in over 165 villages inundated by heavy rains and the water released by the DVC, he said.

Around 2067 relief camps have been opened in flood-hit districts of the state where close to 45,000 people have taken shelter. Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter this morning rescued nine members of a family from a house in West Midnapore district's Ghatal area. Nine people, including a man, three women and five children, of the same family have been winched to safety from a submerged house in Ghatal, an IAF official said.

In fact, one IAF helicopter distributed 500 kgs of relief materials including medicines, food and water pouches in the flood-hit areas of the state. "There are a few more members who are still there at the house in Ghatal. They were reluctant to leave their house ... We can understand their sentiment. We'll again request the IAF helicopter to pursue them and rescue them," he said.

The flood situation in Ghatal had worsened, another official at the state secretariat said on the condition of anonymity. The state government is yet to estimate the loss incurred by the farmers as over 2.5 lakh hectares of agricultural land were submerged, sources said.