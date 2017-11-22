Bengal Education Minister asks Presidency University VC to solve vacant seat issue

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said he told Presidency University Vice Chancellor Anuradha Lohia that something needed to be done to address the vacant seats issue of the premier institute from next session.

"I have made it clear to Lohia that no seats should be kept vacant and something needed to be done to address the issue from next session," he told reporters after meeting the VC at his assembly chamber. Chatterjee said some problems might have surfaced due to changes made in rules framed by those previously at the helm of the university. "But I told her that seats should not be kept vacant in Presidency and whatever is required needed to be done from next session," he added.

Asked if he was happy with the talks with Lohia, Chatterjee said, "We had detailed talks. But if you ask me, let me tell you we will be happy when the problem will be solved." On November 15, Lohia had met the state Education Secretary to discuss various issues including the vacant seats of the institute and audit of the state fund for beautification of heritage building housing it. Lohia could not meet Chatterjee on that date.

Chatterjee had earlier expressed concern about vacant seats at the Presidency University.