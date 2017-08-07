Bengal CPM to rake up Yechury RS term issue

The state CPIM, however, had batted for Yechury's third term in the upper house of Parliament

The West Bengal state CPIM is getting ready to raise the issue of not giving a green signal to party national general secretary Sitaram Yechury's nomination to Rajya Sabha for the third time, at the 22nd party congress to be held in April 2018.

Party sources said that Yechury's nomination was stalled at the politburo and the Central Committee, both of which are the highest decision making bodies of the party and are heavily influenced by Prakash Karat-led Kerala lobby. The state CPIM, however, had batted for Yechury's third term in the upper house of Parliament.

Bengal CPIM body is also actively trying to garner support from other state units. It was discovered that a lot of support was also expected from Tripura, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh units of the party which thought that denying Yechury the third term had been a major mistake of the party.

"We are also in talks with Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan chapters of the party to see what their points of view of the leaders there are," said a senior state CPIM leader.

Sources also said that it would be one of the topics of discussion in the next party state committee meeting on August 7 and 8 where Yechury would also be present.

Party state secretary Dr Surjyakanta Mishra, while addressing a meeting at an event to mark the 129th birth anniversary of Marxist leader Mujaffar Ahmed on Saturday had said there were many questions regarding difference of opinions within the party which were discussed in party congress organised once every three years. "These issues are raised in the party congress and are put to consensus. Party opinion is sought two months before the congress where the issues are raised and a voting process is initiated," Dr Mishra said.