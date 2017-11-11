Behind crisis, failure of 2nd-generation reforms

On July 28, 1998, in the matter of MC Mehta versus Union of India, the Supreme Court (SC) delivered a historic judgment, ordering conversion of commercial vehicles operating in Delhi into Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fuel mode to curb the Capital's pollution crisis and protect the right to life. Despite initial sluggishness on part of the then Delhi government administration, the order was implemented, ushering in a marked improvement in air quality.

At the the time of SC order, the annual average suspended particulate matter (SPM) level, was 378 ug/m3 (mirogram/cubic metre) in Delhi according to Delhi economic survey report, a critical level, as per Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) past SPM standards.

SPM can be characterised as particulate matter that is up to 100 micrometer in thickness.

It was only from 2000 that CPCB began monitoring respirable suspended particulate matter (RSPM/PM10) Today, CPCB monitors PM10 and PM 2.5 that are inhalable particles smaller than 10 micrometers and PM 2.5 respectively in size. A human hair has a thickness of 70mm micrometers.

Between 1998 and 2017, the pollution levels have spiralled to unprecedented levels. In 2016, the annual mean respirable suspended pariculate matter levels (PM10) level was 268, against the standard of 60 ug/m3 (microgram/cubic metre). At some places like Anand Vihar, annual average of PM10 was a stunning 468 ug/m3.

Behind the cold statistics of pollution levels lies the story of how Delhi pollution went from good to bad and now ugly.

The crisis has unfolded with the failure of successive governments in Centre, Delhi and also NCR authorites in implementing the second-generation of reforms that have been once again driven by the SC with the aid of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA).

These second generation of reforms include, among others, reducing vehicular load, developing integrated public transport, reducing emissions from non-conforming industries and curbing dust pollution.

To add to that, it has been seen that judgments of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that ordered a ban on old petrol and diesel vehicles, penalized dust pollution, biomass burning and banned stubble burning have all been flouted.

Environmentalist and senior advocate MC Mehta feels that there is simply a greater lack of political will in taking proactive steps. "The time has come for a paradigm shift. The SC has played the role of a saviour and pushed the governments again and again. But now this is not just a policy matter, but a matter of action. If we cannot save the Capital of this country, what hope do other cities have?" he asks.