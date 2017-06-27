Bedi for independent probe and vigilance agency for Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who has been at loggerheads with the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government in Puducherry over a host of issues, today pitched for an "independent investigation and vigilance agency" for the union territory.

Bedi, who is currently on a trip to Ladakh, wrote on Twitter that Puducherry needed an independent investigation and vigilance agency "to check corruption".

The former IPS officer had recently stated that her office had written to the CBI for a probe into the "scam" in the admission of post-graduate students under the government quota in the private medical colleges and self-financing deemed universities of the union territory.

Today she urged the central probe agency to set up an office in Puducherry, which would be linked with its regional head office in Chennai.

Bedi also batted for a bench of the Madras High Court in the union territory to deal with public interest litigations (PILs) and other "compelling issues".

She also pitched for the revival of the Panchayati Raj system in Puducherry by holding early elections to the civic bodies.

This would ensure democracy at the grassroot-level, rural development and youth leadership, she contended.

