Be honest, CJI tells NLU law graduates

Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, who demits office on August 27, told law students graduating from the National Law University (NLU), Delhi to be honest at the job and lead by example, as "they would have the power of shaping the legal course of the country in the future".

Addressing students at the fifth convocation at the varsity's Delhi campus on Saturday, Khehar said, "Getting a degree is only a step forward in your life. It is an acknowledgment that you are capable of the tasks that an LLB or an LLM or a doctorate degree holder is required to perform. This is a big responsibility that you owe to not only yourself and your parents, but also to the institution that has conferred the degree upon you."

According to the institute, 123 students have graduated from the LLB and LLM courses and two have completed their PhD.

"In some measure the future of the rule of law rests with you for shaping a constitutionally abiding India. From tomorrow you will bear part of the larger responsibility where your performance will emerge from the intellect and wisdom that you have acquired," the 44th CJI added.

Citing a story of Michelangelo to inspire students to stretch the limits of their mind, he said the 16th century Italian artist painted the famous ceiling of Sistine Chapel in Rome despite being a sculptor, exhorting students to apply the knowledge they had attained.

"As a member of legal fraternity, I can assure you that judges always encourage young, deserving lawyers at the bar to carry the torch of great advocates who are responsible for assisting courts to lay down many of the precedents that we set today. In future, you may also find yourself deciding on important social and political matters," he told the outgoing batch.

The National Law University was established in Delhi in 2008 and offers LLB, LLM and PhD programmes in criminal, corporate and consumer law among others.