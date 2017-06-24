BAT team carried special daggers, headband cameras to record

The Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT), which attacked an Indian Army patrol after crossing the LoC, was made up of special forces' men and terrorists who were armed with 'special daggers' and headband cameras for recording the strike in Poonch district.

The attack on June 22 left two Indian soldiers dead while one BAT member was killed in retaliatory action by Indian troops.

Army troops during search and sanitation operations, recovered the body of a member of the BAT team along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on June 22.

"The body of the intruder killed in the BAT attempt has been retrieved and handed over to the local police," a senior army officer told

