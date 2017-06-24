BAT team carried headband camera, dagger to mutilate, record

The Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) made up of special forces men and terrorists were armed with 'special daggers' and 'headband cameras' to mutilate and record the attack on the Indian Army patrol party after entering 600 meters across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The attack left two Indian soldiers dead while one BAT member was killed in retaliatory action by Indian troops.

Army troops during search and sanitation operations, recovered the body of a member of the BAT team along LoC in Gulpur sector of Poonch district yesterday.

"The body of the intruder killed in the BAT attempt on 22 June has been retrieved and handed over to the local police," a senior army officer told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)