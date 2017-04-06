Baseline test question paper leak: Three arrested in Agripada

Two days after the news broke of the question paper of the baseline test papers being leaked broke the Agripada police has arrested three people in the same case. These papers were of the Class VIII English and Mathematics third round baseline test which were supposed to be held in schools across the state, question papers these were available with several students.

Deputy Commissioner of Police zone three, Pravin Padwal said, “our team had information that a few children were getting these papers photo copied at a local photo copying store, our team raided two such stores and found these question papers there.”

Another officer said, “The accused, identified as Raies Ahmed Jahur Ahmed Ansari, (43) Iftikar Jahur Ansari, (46) Ajij Hamid Khan (40) are all photo copying shop owners. The trio were selling these documents at an escalated rate of forty rupees. In their statement they said that a couple of boys had left the papers there to get them photo copied and they had no role to play in it however, we are investigating the matter further.”

Complainant is Prabhakar Bawanji Choudhary, age 55 years, Association Deputy Education Inspector and the police is recording his statement too. All three of them have been booked under Sections 3 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act 1982.

BB Chavan, Deputy Director of education in Mumbai said that the directorate had taken suo motu cognizance after a few teachers had complained about papers being openly sold in a few shops at Agripada.

"A few teachers approached us stating a few shops near the schools were selling papers for the exam. We had thus registered a complaint at Agripada police station on Wednesday" added Chavan.

Chavan said that if more people approach with any leads, the department would register complaints in the respective areas.