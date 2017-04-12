Bar-highway distance measurement begins in Gurgaon

Gurgaon administration has started the process of measuring the motorable distance of 500 metres for pubs, bars and hotels from the national and state highways here.

The move comes in the wake of the apex court order banning sale and serving of liquor near the highways with effect from April 1.

Deputy magistrate Hardeep Singh has constituted a team lead by deputy excise and taxation commissioner (east) Aruna Singh for the said purpose.

Yesterday, the team has measured the distance for the 10 five star hotels and bars near the National Highway-8, said a senior excise official.

It has measured establishments, including hotel the Leela Kampinski situated in Ambience Mall, Oberoi and Trident in Udyog Vihar, Westin at Iffco Chowk, Crown Plaza at Signature tower Chowk, pubs and bars at Cyber Hub and at Sector-29.

"We have measured motorable distance from edge of the national highway to entry of the commercial establishments.

The reports of measured areas will be submitted before the Hardeep Singh, who will recommend to state government for the final action," the officer said.

The team has used three wheelers for the task.

