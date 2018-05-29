Trending#

Banks have given Rs 6 lakh crore Mudra loans to 12 crore beneficiaries: PM Modi

File Photo:

PM Modi launches Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, April 8, 2015 , pmindia.gov.in

Written By

PTI

Updated: May 29, 2018, 11:50 AM IST

As part of government's scheme of funding the unfunded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said banks and financial institutions have given Rs 6 lakh crore to 12 crore beneficiaries.

"Out of the 12 crore beneficiaries, 28% or 3.25 crore are first-time entrepreneurs," he said in his interaction with beneficiaries of this scheme.

He also said 74%, or 9 crore, borrowers are women and 55% belong to the SC/ST and OBC category.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched by the Prime Minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises. 

