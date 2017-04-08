Bank official commits suicide, accuses senior of harassment

A 30-year-old woman bank official has allegedly committed suicide at Sopore town of Jaamu and Kashmir, blaming the cluster head of the private bank for taking the extreme step, police said today.

The woman hanged herself yesterday inside the room of her residence in Sopore, 52 km from here, a police official said.

A purported suicide note was found in the room of the deceased in which she has accused the cluster head of her bank of harassment and blamed him for taking the extreme step, the official said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the case, he said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

"We will have to wait for FSL report and also analyse the call details before proceeding further in the case," the official said.

