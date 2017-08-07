Bangladeshi terrorist held in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Asheem Arun, Inspector Genral (IG) of ATS, said Abdullah-Al-Mamon was linked to banned terror organisation — 'Ansarullah Bangla Team'

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism-Squad (ATS) arrested a terror suspect, Abdullah-Al-Mamon, from Kutesara village in Muzaffarnagar district on early Sunday morning.

Asheem Arun, Inspector Genral (IG) of ATS, said Abdullah was linked to banned terror organisation — 'Ansarullah Bangla Team' (ABT). ABT is an al Qaeda-inspired Islamic extremist group in Bangladesh.The suspect has been living with a fake passport and domicile certificate for the past six years in Deoband, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The ATS claimed that Abdullah stayed in Deoband also and was in constant touch with students from Bangladesh and other Islamic countries studying in Darul Uloom Deoband, the world renowned Islamic centre.

He has been accused of giving shelter to terrorists and helping them obtain fake identity cards. During initial interrogation, he admitted to helping terrorists and illegal migrants from Bangladesh settle in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

Besides Abdullah, the ATS has also detained two more suspected members of the ABT from a madrasa in UP's Shamli district. The team also seized fake Aadhaar cards, passports, stamps and identity cards from the arrested accused.