Bangladesh too pulls out of SAARC summit over Pakistan's growing interference

Along with India, Bangladesh has also opted out of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Islamabad over Pakistan's 'growing interference in its internal affairs'.

Before India pulling out from the SAARC summit, Bangladesh had on Tuesday expressed its inability to participate.

In a communication sent to the SAARC Chair Nepal on September 27, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said, “The growing interference in the internal affairs of Bangladesh by one country has created an environment which is not conducive to the successful hosting of the 19th SAARC Summit in Islamabad in November 2016."

Sources said the communication further stated that Bangladesh, as the initiator of the SAARC process would remain steadfast in its commitment to regional cooperation, connectivity and contacts but believes that these can only go forward in a more congenial atmosphere

"In view of the above, Bangladesh is unable to participate in the proposed Summit in Islamabad," the communication said.

Announcing the decision, India on Tuesday night said that 'one country' has created an environment that is not conducive to the successful holding of the Summit.

"India has conveyed to current SAARC Chair Nepal that increasing cross-border terrorist attacks in the region and growing interference in the internal affairs of Member States by one country have created an environment that is not conducive to the successful holding of the 19th SAARC Summit in Islamabad in November 2016," External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

With India refusing to participate in the 19the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation in Islamabad in November, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesperson Mohammed Nafees Zakaria on Tuesday called New Delhi's announcement 'unfortunate'.