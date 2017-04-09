Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina offers namaz at Ajmer dargah

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid obeisance at the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer and offered a chadar (shawl) at the grave of the 12th century Sufi saint.

Hasina, accompanied by five Bangladesh ministers in the 26-member delegation, visited Ajmer by helicopter. She reached the shrine at 10:30 am and was received by the officials of the dargah's Anjuman Committee (management committee). She offered prayers for 15 minutes at the shrine and stayed there for about an hour.

Hasina offered namaz near Jannati Gate and also recited a fatiha (prayer) for the Sufi saint.

Khadim Kalimuddeen Chisti gave "tabarrukh" and a scarf to the Bangalesh PM. The Anjuman committee gave a welcome address in her honour. She made a brief halt at the Circuit House, had tea and flew out of the city by noon.

Among those who accompanied Hasina were Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, Minister of Water Resources Anisul Islam Mahmud and Minister of Law Anisul Haq. She had earlier visited the shrine on January 13, 2010 with her family members.