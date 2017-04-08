Bangladesh advisors hopeful of PM Hasina's visit to India

Expressing confidence in Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina?s visit to India and holding talks with Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various advisors from Bangladesh on Saturday said that positive result can be expected from the meet, adding that it will cover terrorism and peace issues as well.

?We do hope for good results to come out of the Prime Minister Hasina?s visit to India. There has been a rise in terrorism in the recent times in both the countries. Both the governments have been doing the hardest to put it down and they need to exchange information and ideas to tackle terrorism,? Journalist and writer Syed Badrul Ahsan told ANI.

He further said that Bangladesh and India are prepared to sign as many as 22 deals which will make the ties more strong.

?Traditionally Bangladesh-India relations have been friendly since the Modi government came to power the relation has been strengthened further,? he added.

He further said that the visit will be looked upon with great interest especially in relation to defence as there is the question of how these two governments will deal with the peace issue.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu said that it is expected that these two countries will possibly sign a MoU on sharing of information and a close corporation of audio-visual joint production which is necessary.

?We are expecting that with this follow-up meeting we will go for certain more close cooperation in the areas of trade and commerce, information and other areas as well, so that these two countries can work more closely on the areas of concerns which matters to both of them,? he added.

Meanwhile, political advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister, Hossain Toufique Imam said the visit will be a landmark for both the nations.

?Both the Prime Ministers understand each other well. So, all together this visit will be really a landmark. I am very hopeful that this visit will bring a lot of good things,? he added.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina today received ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Prime Minister Modi said he will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart during which they will discuss ways to further deepen ties between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

The two leaders will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

More than 20 pacts are set to be inked after the delegation-level talks.

Two agreements are expected to be signed in the area of defence.

India will also extend Line of Credit of 500 million dollars to Bangladesh for defence purchases.

Besides, India will enter into an inter-governmental agreement with the neighbouring country on civil nuclear energy.

Train services, involving West Bengal and Bangladesh and bus service connecting Kolkata and Dhaka will also be launched during the visit.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina along with her Indian counterpart will also attend 'Sommanona Ceremony' in the evening to honour the Indian martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the liberation of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister arrived in the national capital yesterday on a four-day visit to India.

