Bandipora encounter: IAF Garud soldier martyred, 5 terrorists killed; internet services suspended

Five terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday. An army spokesperson said: “Five terrorists killed so far. One IAF GARUD soldier martyred and one Army soldier injured. Operation continues.”

On Twitter, director general of state police SP Vaid said a joint operation was underway with the CRPF, state police and the army was underway.

Security forces cordoned off and launched a search operation in Chandergeer village in Hajin area of the district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation resulted in an encounter when the militants hiding there fired on the search party of the security forces, who retaliated.

The gunfight was continuing when last reports came in, the official said. According to latest updates, authorities have ordered suspension of data services, including 2G, 3G and 4G services, in Bandipora in view of the ongoing operation.

