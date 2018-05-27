Baghpat: PM takes on Oppn, says those who worship one family can’t worship democracy

All eyes were on Baghpat where Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rs 11,000-crore Eastern Peripheral Expressway today. But the highlight of the event was PM’s mega rally after the launch.

The rally was held a day before neighbouring Kairana votes for crucial Lok Sabha bypoll. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi took on the Opposition and said that their leaders were spreading rumours on farmer issues.

He asked people not to give credence to lies about farms given on contract farming. Without naming the Congress, PM Modi said that ‘those who worship only one party can’t worship democracy.’

He also said that his government was committed to Dalit protection and that special courts were constituted for fast-track hearing of cases of atrocities.

Talking extensively on the ‘vikas’ or development agenda, PM Modi said that Rs 3 lakh crore were spent in last three years to build 28,000-km highways.

Infrastructure does not differentiate on the basis caste, creed, religion and economic status, the PM said.

He also talked about the flagship 'Make in India' campaign and how it had boosted the manufacturing sector. Giving an example, he said that now there are 120 mobile phone manufacturing factories in India as compared to only 2, four years back.

The inauguration of the road came a fortnight after the Supreme Court on May 10 had directed the NHAI to throw open the Expressway for the public by May 31, asking why were they "waiting" for its inauguration by the Prime Minister. The apex court had said if the 135-km expressway is not inaugurated on or before May 31, it should be thrown open for public who were facing traffic congestion in Delhi.

The 135-km EPE has been built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore in a record 500 days. The six-lane expressway has 406 structures of which 4 are major bridges, 46 minor bridges, 3 flyovers, 7 inter-changes, 221 underpasses and 8 road over bridges (ROBs). The amenities include retail fuel outlets, rest rooms, motels, restaurants, shops etc.

The Eastern and the Western Peripheral Expressways were planned in 2006 following the apex court's order to build a ring road outside the national capital for channelling the traffic not bound for Delhi.