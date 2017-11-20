Ayodhya: Shia Board willing to surrender land for construction of temple, Sunni Board rejects formula

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) has finally reached an agreement with Ayodhya sadhus and saints agreeing to surrender entire 2.77 acres of disputed land to Hindus for the construction of Ram temple. The Board has also agreed to build mosque in Lucknow outside Ayodhya.

In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court for the settlement of the land dispute outside court, the Board Chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi said that the Shia Board and Ayodhya seers have reached an agreement on November 13 to resolve the land dispute amicably. As per the agreement, the Shia Board has surrendered entire 2.77 acres of land to Hindus for the construction of Ram temple and agreed to build mosque at Shia-dominated Hussainbad area in Lucknow.

A four-page agreement between Shia Board and Hindus religious leaders has also been submitted along with the affidavit in the apex Court. The agreement is signed by Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Chairman Mahanat Nritya Gopal Das, All-India Akhara Parishad Chairman Mahant Narendra Giri, former BJP MP and VHP leader Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti, Mahant Dharam Das of Nirvani Akhara, Mahant Ram Das of Hanumangarhi, Mahant Suresh Das, Dr Rameshwar Das, member Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal VHP, Virendra Chaubey from Hindu side and Dr Waseem Rizvi on behalf of Shia Board and Muslim side.

Rizvi said that Hindu organizations and leaders spearheading the Ram temple movement have agreed to the Shia Board formula and signed the agreement. “This will put an end to the ongoing dispute in court and erase the permanent schism between Hindus and Muslim over Babri mosque. The formula will restore peace, communal harmony and brotherhood between the two communities,” he added.

Rizvi said that the Board would appeal to the Yogi Adityanth government to allot one acre land of Hussainabad Trust in Lucknow for the construction of mosque which will be named as Masjid-e-Aman. He said that the Shia Board would construct the mosque from its own resources.

Rizvi said that the claim of the Sunni Centra Waqf Board over the Babri mosque land by way of February 26, 1994 order was already rejected by Faizabad District Judge and later by the High Court. “After rejection of their claim on Babri mosque and its land, only Shia Board is its rightful owner,” he pointed. He also pointed that Babri mosque was always under a Shia Mutwalli, a descendant of Meer Baqi who constructed the Babri mosque in 1528.

Rejecting Shia Board formula, Sunni Central Waqf Board and All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) are sticking to their guns saying that they would go by the Supreme Court final verdict.“The matter is before the Supreme Court. Let the court give its final verdict, we will abide by it,” reacted Jafrayab Jilani, Secretary AIMPLB.

Even the All India Shia Personal Law Board has rejected. “Waseem Rizvi has no right to interfere in the matter when it is before the Supreme Court,” stated Yasoob Abbas, Board Spokesperson. Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the case, said that they are with the Sunni Central Waqf Board. “His formula holds no legal value. Who is he to hand over land to the other party ignoring High Court order. Muslims will only abide by Supreme Court judgement in the case,” said Ansari.

Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravishanker had also visited Ayodhya last week to broker the deadlock but he returned empty hands.