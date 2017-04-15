Authorities directed to file counter in 2 weeks on PIL

The Madras High Court has directed authorities to submit details of the link road and access to the National Highway at Gummidipoondi in connection with a case seeking to forebear authorities from proceeding with the construction of a petrol station.

It directed the Regional officer of Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Deputy General Manager(Tech) and Project Director National Highways Authority of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and District Collector, Thiruvallur to file counter within two weeks with the details.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, gave the direction when a PIL from a social activist, S Selvam, came up on Thursday.

The petitioner submitted that one side of the open link road in the inter-section of state highway and national highway of Chennai Kolkata was closed for the construction of a petrol station by BPC.He submitted that the closure will lead to traffic congestion and cause hardship to the public.

When the matter came up, senior Counsel KM Vijayan, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, submitted that they are not against the construction of the petrol station provided rules and guidelines are followed and if it is built in accordance with law.

He alleged that the No Objection Certificate for the construction of the petrol station was issued by violating guidelines.

The petitioner submitted that the PIL was filed as an earlier representation to the authorities concerned did not evoke any action.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)