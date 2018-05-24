Author Chetan Bhagat writes over 500 words to explain why he won't explain his tweets

Author Chetan Bhagat on Thursday announced on Facebook that he will no longer explain his tweets to trolls.

Bhagat, who has been on the receiving end of trolls, said, "The way I was brought up, it was considered rude not to respond to people. Especially when they seemed to have some doubts about what you said.

Based on that etiquette, I made the mistake of explaining myself when some on twitter questioned me - whether on my politics, my old versus new tweets, my views or whatever (sic)."

Recently, Bhagat landed in controversy and was trolled heavily on social media for saying horse-trading was an art. He was talking about the BJP and Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka using various tactics to forming the next government.

Taking to Twitter, Bhagat had said, “In a hung parliament there’s no ethical way out. So let’s stop moralizing either side please as it is a pointless exercise. Even horse trading is an art form. Another test for both BJP and Cong. Let’s see who’s better at it,” he tweeted.

A day earlier, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said if the Karnataka governor invites BJP to form the government, it would mean that he was "openly inviting horse trading, corruption and defection in the parties."

Here’s the full text he wrote on Facebook today

Dear Friends,

The way I was brought up, it was considered rude not to respond to people. Especially when they seemed to have some doubts about what you said.

Based on that etiquette, I made the mistake of explaining myself when some on twitter questioned me - whether on my politics, my old versus new tweets, my views or whatever.

I have said it multiple times that I will not take permanent sides in politics and will give my view based on what I think (I repeat, what I think - not what you want me to think or what you think I think).

The way I have built some credibility in my words is by being objective. Quite simply it is bad for business for me to permanently align with someone.

Hence, there are numerous columns, tweets that are both pro and anti BJP/Congress. Of course, being objective doesn't mean you cannot praise someone. Neither does being brave mean you have to abuse and yell and scream on every allegation against any leader. No, I am not a news channel to report on everything (hence those ‘where were you..’ tweets that you send are stupid.) No, I don't become a bhakt if I found a train clean or some government agency did a good job (but you do come across as stupid for saying so). No, I won't abuse with the same intensity, as you hate a leader or party because, well, I simply don't hate them or anyone that way. My views on the economy and policy are consistent, and if you actually were inclined to listen and learn I would have explained so. However, whenever I try to clarify, it makes things worse. You feel exposed and threatened and outrage even more - because obviously admitting you were wrong is something you never do on twitter.

Hence, from now on, I have a NMEP - no more explanations policy. Whatever I have said, I won't explain it. You think I am doing it out of ulterior motives - be my guest. You think I am stupid - sure, you be the smart one. You think I take sides when I praise and then get disillusioned when I don’t or whatever - go tie your brain up in knots.

I won't be explaining things. So, call me rude, say you made me speechless or you caught me - fact is simply this - it is NMEP at play.

I also want to end with one thing - some Indians respect you more if you are arrogant. So if I gently respond or explain my point, they almost think he's fair game to be a punching bag. However, many celebrities and political leaders who remain silent inspire awe and respect. Of course, only people with low self-esteem respect the arrogant ones, and don’t be rude in real life. However, on social media, I will have NMEP, and that will lead for some to respect me more.

So NMEP saves me time, gets me more respect and gives me more mental peace - it is great!

So, sorry buddy, whatever I say or have said, I won't be explaining it. Because some of you are slow to learn things, I might share this NMEP policy note out from time to time, so as to remind you not to waste your time raising questions or drawing cartoons or writing articles about what I said 9 years go.