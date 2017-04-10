Australian PM Turnbull, Modi take Metro to Akshardham

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, accompanied by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, today travelled by the Metro Rail to get a feel of the rapid transport system of Delhi.

The two leaders travelled from Mandi House to Akshardham station, a distance of about 6.7 kms which takes around 15 minutes.

At times standing, and at times sitting, the two leaders clicked selfies during the journey.

"With @narendramodi on the Delhi Metro Blue Line - 212 kms & 159 stations since 2002," tweeted the Australian Prime Minister while travelling.

"On board the Delhi Metro with PM @TurnbullMalcolm. We are heading to the Akshardham Temple," Modi tweeted with a picture where Turnbull is seen taking a selfie with him.

Prior to their journey, the two leaders held wide-ranging talks here.

