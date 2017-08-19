Aurangabad: Three AIMIM corporators suspended for 15 days for refusing to stand for Vande Mataram

The order came after the BJP and Shiv Sena raised a ruckus on Saturday

Three All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have been suspended by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation for 15 days for refusing to stand for ‘Vande Mataram’ during an AMC meeting on Saturday.

Shiv Sena and BJP corporators created a ruckus after the AIMIM corporators refused to stand.

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had termed the compulsion of singing Vande Mataram as 'unconstitutional'.

Recently, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation passed a notice of motion to make national song Vande Mataram compulsory in BMC-run schools.

Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar had said in a statement that all the BMC run schools will have to sing 'Vande Mataram' twice a week. The proposal will be sent to the Maharashtra Government for a final approval.

The Madras High Court in July ordered singing of the national song Vande Mataram in all educational institutions at least once in a week.

The court ordered that the song should be sung preferably on Monday or Friday.