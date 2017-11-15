Audio clip of ISIS threatening to attack Kumbh Mela, Thrissur Pooram has cops on high alert

The 10-minute clip in Malayalam referred to the Las Vegas shooting, which ISIS claimed responsibility, but investigations revealed otherwise

The Islamic State (ISIS) recently released an audio clip in Malayalam where they have threatened a Las Vegas-type terror attack on crowds thronging Indian festival events such as the Kumbh Mela and Thrissur Pooram.

The male voice in the audio clip also quoted verses from the Quran as it warned of a terror attack in India. It is believed to be the 50th such clip from Daulatul Islam - a regional IS outfit.

The male voice in the clip also made clear references to the Las Vegas shooting where several innocent people were killed at a music concert. Incidentally, while the Islamic State had claimed responsibility in the attack, the FBI and CIA ruled out their role, saying that the shooter was working alone.

“You use your intellect. Poison them in food. Use trucks. Drive over them at Thirssur Pooram or at Maha Kumbh Mela. IS Mujahideen are doing it in several parts of the world. In Las Vegas, one of our supporters killed many people at a music concert. At least you should try to derail a train. Or use a knife,” the male voice in the clip said.

The male voice in the audio clip is believed to be of Rashid Abdullah - the alleged leader of the Islamic State module in Kasaragod who had left the country to join the outfit in Afghanistan.

Rashid Abdullah has been chargesheeted by NIA under IPC sections 120B r/w 125 and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Sections 38,39 and 40.

There has also been an Interpol Red Notice issued against him.

The case against him came to light after his father filed a police complaint last year, saying Rashid Abdullah, his wife and son were missing from Mumbai.

The clip has surfaced at a time when Kerala Police have said that about 100 people from the state are suspected to have joined the Islamic State.

The Kerala Police, which has now started its investigation into the matter, has now collected over 300 voice clips and messages from WhatsApp, Telegram messaging applications and other social media platforms.

The clip in question says that Muslims should go for 'Hijrah' (migrate) from 'Darul Kufr' (house of non-believers) to Darul Islam (house of believers).

“If you are not able to do that despite your prayers and efforts, then you should financially support Daulatul Islam and Islamic State,” the male voice says.

Responding to the audio clip, former special director of Cabinet Secretariat, V Balachandran said, "This is very serious. They are going to take the battle to India from Europe and the Middle East."

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera was also quoted as saying that the matter is being investigated.