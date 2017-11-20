Attacks continue: RSS leader killed in Uttar Pradesh

After Kerala and Punjab, yet another Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader was killed in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

The body of an RSS leader Sunil Garg, who was actively campaigning for BJP candidates in Meerut, was found in a sack near a gutter. A resident of Devinagar, Garg had left his house in the evening after campaigning for the BJP candidate in Surajkund ward. When he did not return until late, his wife Rashmi and family members lodged a police complaint.

During search operation late Sunday night, police recovered a body from a gutter in Mangal Pandey Nagar near Medical College. The body was wrapped in a sack. Several injury marks from a sharp-edged weapon were found on the body. Family members identified the body as that missing Sunil Garg. The RSS leader was into the iron trade.

The SP City Maan Singh said that the police have recovered his mobile from the parking of the medical college. “It appears that the killers attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and after killing him packed his body in a sack and threw it in a gutter near the medical college,” said the SP.

“A case has been registered and we have formed a team to investigate the case. We have also sought CCTV footage from the medical authorities to check if anyone was accompanying Garg. The police is also taking statements from the family members to if he was having any trade-related enmity with anyone,” said the SP City.

Agitated over the murder of the RSS leader, local BJP leaders and traders have demanded a high-level probe and immediate arrest of killers. On November 16, a BJP leader Shiv Kumar, close to Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma, was shot dead in broad day light in Greater Noida along with his personal security guard, driver and girl student when assailants sprayed bullets on his vehicle.

Earlier, an RSS leader Rajesh Mishra was shot dead by mobile-borne assailants at his shop in Ghazipur district on October 21. Attacks on RSS-BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh came close to killings of several RSS leaders in Kerala and Punjab.