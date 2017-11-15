Attack on media: Congress workers bash Zee News journalists in Gujarat, senior leaders stay mum

In a shocking incident that again shows the highhandedness of political parties, Zee News journalists and its production team were attacked by Congress workers at Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place when the crew was shooting the show ‘Game of Gujarat’ and the incident happened when questions were raised about Patidar leader Hardik Patel’s sex tape. Angry Congress workers, including women, attacked the journalists, creating a ruckus and destroyed property.

The party workers attacked anchor Aman Chopra, reporter Vishal Pandey and other members of the Zee crew. They further asked the channel to stop filming. Meanwhile, Congress leadership appears to not have taken cognisance of the incident and have refused to react or even condemn the violence meted out by their party workers to journalists and others simply doing their job.

Party Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury said she wasn't aware of the incident. Commenting on Hardik's tape, she said the PAAS leader is a bachelor and can very well spend time with women. Congress national spokesperson Meem Afzal also claimed he was not aware of the incident.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar, communication cell head Randeep Singh Surjewala and MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh refused to comment on the incident.