Atrocities against Dalits increasing in Kerala: Panel

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes today said atrocities against Dalits were increasing in Kerala and the state government has failed to ensure their safety.

L Murugan, the vice chairman of the commission, said here that the panel has been receiving lots of complaint of atrocities especially against Dalit women and on diversion of funds meant for the Scheduled Castes for other purposes.

He was in the city after visiting Govindapuram village in Palakkad district, where Dalits had been allegedly subjected to untouchability.

Murugan also went to some villages in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district.

"According to figures of the Crime Records Bureau, as many as 883 cases of atrocities have been reported against Scheduled Caste people in the state between June 2016 to April 2017," he told reporters here.

"Of them, 12 were murder cases and 155 were rape. The state government has failed to ensure protection for Dalits, especially for SC women. The state government should take necessary steps to ensure safety the SC people," Murugan said.

Lack of timely action by the government may lead to insecurity in the minds of Dalits, he said.

Murugan also asked the state government to ensure basic amenities for Dalits across the state.

"The condition of SC colonies in the state is bad. I visited some such places, including the Ambedkar colony in Govindapuram and areas in Muvattupuzha," he said.

Basic amenities, including proper housing and drinking water, were lacking in such colonies, Murugan said, adding that in many places there was not even space for performing last rites of Dalits.

