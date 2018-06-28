ATM Fraud: 5 arrested for withdrawing money using cloned debit, credit cards in Delhi's Dwarka

Five men were arrested for allegedly withdrawing money from an ATM using cloned debit and credit cards, a senior police official said today.

All the accused - Ranjit (34), Vikash Pusp (23), Amit (19), Subham (20) and Himanshu (29) - are residents of Delhi, Shibesh Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said.

An MSR machine, a mini DX machine, one laptop, 19 cloned cards, Rs 35,000 and a motorcycle were seized from the accused, Singh said.

During interrogation, Amit, Subham and Himanshu said they were unemployed and wanted to earn easy money. They had cloned the cards and procured the machines, he said.

The three persons said their associates Vikash Pusp and Ranjit provided them skimmed data and they cloned the cards to withdraw money from various automated teller machines.

Ranjit, who worked at a petrol pump, used to swipe the debit or credit cards of customers on a mini DX machine and then transfer the data into his laptop computer, the DCP said.

They have cloned around 35 cards and have cheated several persons worth lakhs of rupees.