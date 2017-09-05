At least one dead in building collapse at Kolkata's Burrabazar area

In yet another tragic incident, a four-storeyed building in Kolkata’s Burrabazar area collapsed on Tuesday morning around 11:30 AM.

According to local media reports, an 80-year-old man died in the incident. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Two more women – a 70-year-old and a 52-year-old – are in a critical state.

Kolkata Police, civic authorities and the fire brigade are at the spot. The building's residents had been given a notice to evacuate the building, and a sanction was there for a new building to be built in its place. Mayor Sovan Chatterjee called it a sad incident.

More details awaited