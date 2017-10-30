At least 3 killed, 45 injured after FOB collapses in Kerala's Kollam

Three women were killed and 45 others injured when an overcrowded footover bridge collapsed under the weight of commuters at a state-run industrial complex in Chavara near Kollam today, police said.

Shyamala Devi Amma (55), Anjala and Annamma died in the freak mishap. They were employees of the Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML).

While the body of Amma was recovered soon after the accident this morning, the other two were found under the iron beams of the collapsed bridge late in the evening.

The injured persons were said to be out of danger.

#WATCH One dead, at least 57 injured in a bridge collapse in Chavara near Kerala's #Kollam. pic.twitter.com/0flv4IRQ8o — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2017

Located inside the KMML complex, the iron bridge was used by employees to reach to the adjacent mineral separation unit of the company.

The police said that the bridge collapsed as it was overcrowded. Employees were going to join duty in the morning and and some agitating contractual miners of the company were returning after a discussion with the management, they added.

The government ordered an inquiry and asked Industries Secretary Paul Antony to file a report at the earliest.

State Industries Minister A C Moideen said here in a statement that the company authorities have been directed to repair the bridge at the earliest.

He said the state government would consider providing jobs to the relatives of the deceased and financial aid to those injured in the accident.