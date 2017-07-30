At 1 million-plus, PM's book for young set for highest print record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book for youth is slated to be one of the largest published non-academic books in India with an initial print order estimated to be more than a million. This is much more than the highest initial print run in India of some of the bestselling fiction writers, say publishing industry sources.

Even former president late APJ Abdul Kalam, a huge favourite with young readers, had a far lower print run. Turning Point, among the more popular books written a few years before his death, had a first print run of one lakh. Shashi Tharoor, another popular politician, also had a lower initial print run of his book An Era Of Darkness. Internationally, books like the Harry Potter series have had the biggest initial print runs.

The book, title for which is not decided yet, is being published with Penguin Random House. It is meant for youngsters to help them beat exam stress. Sources said that the book is also likely to be given to students in schools as a supplementary reading.

Even as Penguin refused to confirm the number of books being published, they did confirm that it is a "very big order".

Milee Ashwarya, Editor-in-Chief for Commercial and Business books, Penguin Random House, told DNA: "I cannot confirm the number of books being published but it is very big, one of the biggest."

"This book is the first of its kind by a serving Prime Minister. It will cover many aspects that students can relate to, especially with regard to the crucial Class 10 and 12 examinations. Through the book, the Prime Minister hopes to become a friend to the students, supporting them as they prepare for the examinations," read a statement by Penguin Random House.

While the book will be primarily on the Prime Minister giving life lessons to students as a friend, it will also include portions from his "Mann Ki Baat" sessions which he did for students before their Board examinations.

(With inputs from Gargi Gupta)