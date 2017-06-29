Assembly scuffle: Mishra asks Speaker to seize CCTV footage

Former AAP minister Kapil Mishra today urged Speaker Ram Niwas Goel that CCTV footage of the Delhi Assembly be seized as he expressed apprehension over "destruction of evidence", a day after two men were allegedly thrashed by AAP MLAs for hurling pamphlets inside the House.

In his letter to the Speaker, Mishra also requested him to reconsider his decision to send the two men to one-month in jail.

"Two agitators raise their voice against corruption from the Visitors' Gallery and throw pamphlets, which read that this was their non-violent effort, and that they did not want to hurt anyone, and were upset with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his minister for their alleged corruption," the letter read.

Mishra said thereafter, two men - identified as Jagdeep Rana, who had contested the 2013 Assembly elections from Adarsh Nagar, and Rajan Kumar - were whisked away by marshals immediately.

"After the incident, some of the MLAs rushed out of the House and outsiders were called to the Assembly's premises and these (accused) men were beaten up...I demand that yesterday's CCTV footage of the Assembly be seized, else evidence will be destroyed. It is your responsibility to secure evidence," he said.

He further alleged that someone misbehaved with a woman during the incident yesterday.

"I request you (Speaker) to reconsider your decision to send the two persons to one-month in jail. A hearing should be given to them in the House before they are punished," the Karawal Nagar MLA said.

The Delhi Assembly saw a high-pitch drama yesterday as the two visitors hurled pamphlets, raised slogans demanding resignation of a minister, and, in turn, were allegedly thrashed by AAP MLAs before being sentenced to a month in jail by the Speaker.

As the men were being taken down from the Visitors' Gallery, AAP's Lakshmi Nagar MLA Nitin Tyagi rushed out of the House, followed by other legislators. Tyagi and AAP MLA Amantullah Khan allegedly thrashed the duo outside the House.

Mishra had yesterday said they would have "killed" the accused if police were not called in.

