Assam Rifles goodwill gesture towards Myanmar children

In a goodwill gesture, the Jairampur battalion of Assam Rifles in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, distributed stationery to the children of Myanmar villages bordering India.

The border villages of Myanmar along South Arunachal Pradesh have been facing shortage of essential goods due to its inaccessibility to hinterland following monsoon rains.

The children of these villages have been facing shortage of stationery which was highlighted by the Myanmar Army during their last interaction with Indian Army, Defence PRO Colonel Chiranjit Konwer said in a statement today.

The distribution of stationery was organized at Pangsau Pass yesterday which was attended by 11 teachers and 26 students of Government High School, Pangsau.

The students were provided with notebooks, pens, pencils in presence of Myanmar officials including Chairman Pangsau Town. The students and teachers conveyed their heartfelt gratitude for the gesture.

The Assam Rifles as the true flag bearers of their motto Friends of the North East people have been providing succour to the socio-economically disadvantaged people who have limited economic means and access to basic amenities as they reside in remote areas, the statement said.

Such initiatives towards impressionist young minds help bring armies of both the nations closer, the PRO added.

