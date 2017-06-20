Assam Rifles distributes free solar lights to villagers along

To alleviate the hardships of villagers living along the Indo-Myanmar border, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh today distributed solar lights free of cost to the villagers of Tirap and Longding districts.

An official statement said 1,300 solar lights worth Rs 5.2 lakh were distributed in Raho, Lyangchen, Chongkhao, Chop, Horu Chinhan, Chinhan, Khasa, Jagan, Konnu and Wakka villages where approximately 5,000 people live.

The far flung border villages of North East along the Indo-Myanmar border have lagged behind in infrastructure development due to its inaccessible terrain.

The free solar lights were distributed by Assam Rifles under the aegis of Dao Division and Director General of Assam Rifles in conjunction with Eco Solution, a Mumbai based NGO under Yatendra Aggarwal, the release said.

The villagers have expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the efforts taken by Assam Rifles for brightening and lightening up their homes as well as hopes for helping in the studies of their children, the release added.

