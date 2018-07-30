Assam NRC final draft: Rahul praises former PM Singh for initiating process, slams BJP's execution

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Modi government and the BJP state government in Assam saying that the way the exercise was undertaken ‘leaves much to be desired’.

He went on to say that Indian citizens had found their ‘names missing’, creating ‘massive insecurity in the state’. He urged the government to move swiftly to resolve the crisis.

Read his full Facebook post below:

“The National Register of Citizens (NRC) was initiated by the UPA under Manmohan Singh Ji to fulfil the commitment made in the Assam Accord of 1985. However, the manner in which this exercise has been undertaken by the BJP Governments at the centre and in the State of Assam leaves much to be desired. There are reports pouring in from all corners of Assam of Indian citizens finding their names missing in the draft NRC, creating massive insecurity in the state. Clearly, after spending close to 1,200 Cr, the execution of this critical and highly sensitive exercise has been tardy. The Government must move swiftly to resolve this crisis. I appeal to all members of the Congress party to help maintain peace and help all those against whom an injustice has been done in the draft NRC, no matter what their religion, caste, gender, linguistic group or political affiliation.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre, accusing it of resorting to "vote bank politics". "This divide and rule policy will finish the country", she said.

Banerjee also claimed that names of people who have passports, Aadhaar and voter cards have also been excluded from the final draft.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said "original citizens" of the state are being asked questions and this is creating division in the state based on caste and creed.Mohd Saleem (CPIM) said the situation in Assam is fragile and "human rights and democratic rights" of the people of the state are at stake.

Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav (SP) said the move would lead to "hatred" and "violence" in Assam and dubbed it as a "war on people" who are living in the state for the last 40 years.

Former CM Tarun Gogoi said: “National Register of Citizens is our brainchild. 40 lakh ppl whose name have been excluded should not worry. They will get a chance. NRC is to find out the number of foreigners in Assam. As long as our name is in voters' list, we are citizens of India.”

Meanwhile, his son tweeted:

My humble appeal to all media channels today is be sensitive regarding the draft list of NRC in Assam. People have responded positively and been very cooperative. The previous Congress Govt initiated a historic exercise. My thanks to all Govt employees who have worked so hard. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 30, 2018

Today I request my Congress party workers to help all genuine Indian citizens in Assam excluded in draft NRC- Hindu, Muslim, Bengali speaking or tribal. Irrespective of their political affiliation, Congress party is the only party speaking for their rights. #NRC #NRCAssam — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 30, 2018

The first draft NRC, a list of state's citizens, for Assam was published in December end last year as per the apex court's order where names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.

Assam, which has witnessed an influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951.

Assam release final NRC draft – who said what

Over 40 lakh peoples' fate remains in limbo with the Centre today declining to comment on their citizenship status after exclusion of the names from the "complete draft" of National Register of Citizens (NRC), which contains names of 2.89 crore eligible persons.

At a press conference here, Registrar General of India Sailesh announced that 2,89,83,677 people were found to be eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of the ambitious NRC out of a total 3,29,91,384 applicants.

Around 40.07 lakh applicants, however, did not find a place in the document, touted to be a proof of Assamese identity.

"This is a historic day for India and Assam. The exercise is unparalleled in the size. It is a legal process done under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court," Sailesh said.

Asked about the reasons for excluding names of around 40 lakh applicants, NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela, who was also present at the press meet, said, "We are not going to make the reasons public. It will be informed individually. They can find the reasons by visiting NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK)." He, however, clarified that people belonging to four categories were not included in the draft as their eligibility were put on hold by the Supreme Court.

"These four categories are 'D' (doubtful) voters, descendants of 'D' voters, references pending at Foreigners Tribunals and descendants of the references pending at Foreigners Tribunals," Hajela said.

Without sharing further details, he stated that there are names which were included in the first draft but have been deleted from the complete one and they will be intimated through individual letters in the coming days.

When inquired if any person, who appeared in the complete draft, could be excluded from the final list once the process of claims and objections were over, the RGI replied in the affirmative.

Talking about the status of people who were excluded from the list, Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary (North East) Satyendra Garg said, "We are not calling them Indians or non-Indians. At present, no action will be taken as the claims, objections and correction process has to be undertaken." The authorities will not forward any name to the Foreigners Tribunals on the basis of the complete draft and the government's focus is to maintain peace and order in the society, he added.

Allaying fears, Sailesh also said, "It is only a draft NRC, not the final one. The claims and objections process will begin on August 30 and continue till September 28. Adequate, ample scope will be given to people for their objections. No genuine Indian citizens should have any fear." He also said that a status quo will be maintained until the final NRC is published, the timing of which will be decided after assessing the volume of review applications.

Assam is the first Indian state where the NRC is being updated after 1951, with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date, to include names of genuine Indian citizens.

The first draft of the NRC was published during the intervening nights of December 31 and January 1 this year, containing 1.9 crore names.

Hajela accepted that some documents, which were sent for verification to other states, did not return and the NRC authorities had to device their own mechanism for confirming the details.

Asked about alleged "campaigns" against the NRC, RGI Sailesh said, "We have taken up this propaganda issue against NRC with the Centre. The government has informed the agencies concerned, which are taking necessary steps." The RGI also told reporters that the Centre had approved a total outlay of Rs 1,220 crore for the NRC. The groundwork for this mammoth exercise began in December 2013 and so far over 40 hearings have taken place in the Supreme Court in the last 3.5 years.

The process of filing applications started in May 2015 and altogether 6.56 crore documents were received from 68.31 lakh families across Assam.

During the updating process of the NRC, a total of 62,614 people were involved, of which 52,038 were government employees.

Over 50 software applications were developed for the process by IT professionals, while 102 people in the NRC call centre received 10.68 lakh calls during the application phase.

Minutes after release of the final draft, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the exercise was carried out in an "impartial and transparent" manner.

"No coercive action will be taken against anyone. Hence, there is no need for anyone to panic," he told reporters in New Delhi.

With inputs from PTI