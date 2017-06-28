Assam floods affect over one lakh people in eight districts

Over one lakh people in Assam are reeling under the impact of floods in eight districts, where the swirling flood waters have overrun 188 villages in 13 revenue circles.

The four major rivers of the state are still flowing above the danger level.

According to a report released by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts have been affected by floods.

Nearly 1.13 hectare of agricultural land, with standing crops, have been submerged by floods. Sonitpur district is the worst affected where 153 hectare area of farmland is under water, the report said.

Dhansiri river in Golaghat district, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, Barak river in Cachar and Karimganj districts, Katakhal in Hailakandi and Kushiara in Karimganj district have been flowing above the danger mark, it said.

As many as 4,400 people have been displaced in Jorhat, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur and Cachar districts. They have taken shelter in six relief camps set up by the district administration, the report said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)