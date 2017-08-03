Asian Junior Championships: Six Indian boxers assured of medals after reaching semifinals

Six Indian boxers were assured of medals at the Asian Junior Championships in Puerto Princesa, Philippines after they advanced to the semifinals of the event today.

Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg), Aman Sherawat (70kg), Vinit Dahiya (75kg), Akshay Siwach (60kg), Siddharth Malik (48kg) and Satender Rawat (80kg) won their respective bouts to enter the medal rounds.

Aman opened the proceedings for India and defeated Kyrgyzstan's Baibek Anarbek in a unanimous verdict.

Vinit defeated Jordan's Rashed Swaisut, while Akshay got the better of Thailand's Sumatas Ontong.

Siddharth had no trouble going past Korea's Seo Donggeun and Bhavesh defeated Mongolia's Enkhtur Tegshjargal.

In 80kg category, Satender sailed past Korea's Woon Hyun Kim 5-0 to enter the semifinal.

However, Vijaydeep (63kg) lost 1-4 to Uzbekistan's Nurislom Ismoilov to bow out in the quarterfinal stage.