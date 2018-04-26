Asaram's aides set to move High Court against verdict

Soon after a special POCSO court in Jodhpur convicted self-styled godman Asaram Bapu and two of his accomplices for raping a teenage girl in his ashram nearly five years ago, Asaram's counsel Mahesh Boda said that they will appeal in the High Court against this decision. The advocate even said that considering the age of Asaram, this sentence is more. A petition for this will be filed soon in the High Court. There will also be appeals from Shilpi and Sharat —the two accomplices.

Asaram's spokesperson Neelam Dubey said that, "I was not in touch with our legal team for one day. We will discuss with our legal team and then decide further course of action. We have confidence in our judiciary."

Dubey said that they have been facing a series of blow since the first FIR. "It was big blow when the FIR was registered against us. It was not a small blow when media ran a trial in the matter. Another big blow was when we were blamed for the elimination of witnesses," he said.

On their next move, Dubey said, "We will move forward and challenge the verdict in the High Court."