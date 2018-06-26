Asaduddin Owaisi has an epic comeback for Sambit Patra calling him 'neo Jinnah'

In the heat and dust of politics, witty banter between politicians is increasingly becoming a rarity. But AIMIM chief Owaisi showed glimpses of his wit when he skillfully dodged a bullet fired at him by BJP spokesperson Samit Patra.

Partra reacting to Owaisi's plea to vote Muslims along religious line said, " In today's political scenario, I have no hesitation in saying that Mr Owaisi is the neo Jinnah. This tactic of instigating Muslims to break away from mainstream is a dangerous one & he is a repeat offender".

When ANI reached out to Owaisi to get a reaction about Patra's comment, AIMIM chief refused to give a straight answer. In trademark Owaisi style he remarked, " Arre Sambit baccha hai, bacchon ke baare mein nahin bolte. Bacchon ke baap se muqabla hai hamara. Jab bade baat karte hain to bacchon ko tayein-tayein nahin karna chahiye". It loosely translates to, " Samit Patra is a small fry, and I shouldn't make any comments about it. I compete with the grown-ups, When grown-ups speak, kids shouldn't interfere".

It implied that Owaisi is ready to take on the likes of BJP chief Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi and he isn't inclined to respond to Sambit Patra's jibes.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged Muslim community to vote for their candidates to keep to keep secularism alive. "I want to tell you that if you want to keep secularism alive then fight for your rights, became a political power, vote for your (Muslim) candidates," Owaisi said. The AIMIM chief also said that if Muslims become a political power, secularism and democracy will be strengthened.

Earlier on Saturday, speaking in Telangana on the recent acts of lynching in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, Owaisi said that there is no dignity of life present in the atmosphere created by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He took to social networking platform Twitter and said, "Rwanda is coming? Bloody shameful I hope the 'Political Maulanas' of 'Secular Political' parties wake up & stop preaching about ideas which are finished. This is (New) INDIA HasbunAllah Wa Namal Wakeel, Indian Muslims this is the Time to fight back and SAVE INDIA," He also blamed the Uttar Pradesh police for aiding the situation in the state, he said, "UP Police is not only complicit but also aiding the scary atmosphere."