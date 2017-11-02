Arun Jaitley, Rahul Gandhi spar over 'ease of doing business' rankings

A day after a World Bank report on 'ease of doing business' showed India's leap from the 130th spot last year to 100 in 2017, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley engaged in a slugfest on Wednesday.

Rahul said, "The entire country will shout to say that there is no ease of doing business in India." Hitting back Jaitley said the United Progressive Alliance's "ease of doing corruption" has been replaced by National Democratic Alliance's "ease of doing business".

Resuming his campaign from Jambusar town of Bharuch district in Gujarat, Rahul said demonetization and GST have ruined ease of doing business. "Yesterday Arun Jaitley ji said some foreign organisation has certified that India has considerably improved in ease of doing business. He sits in his office and believes what foreigners say," said the Congress leader. He asked Jaitley to meet small and mid-sized businessmen for 5-10 minutes and ask if ease of doing business has really improved. "The entire country will shout and say ease of doing business is absent, you have destroyed it, your demonetization and GST have ruined it," Rahul said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul with his new and humorous avatar on social media put out a tweet in Hindi, taking off from a famous Ghalib verse to say that Jaitley was deluding himself.

"Sabko maloom hai 'ease of doing business' ki haqeeqat, lekin khud ko khush rakhne ke liye 'Dr Jaitley' ye khayal achha hai (everybody knows the reality of ease of doing business, but this thought is good Dr Jaitley to keep yourself happy)."

Jaitley had earlier said, "Historically India has been in the rage of 130-140. In the last two years, we made it to 131, 130. This year, we have jumped 30 points to 100. This is the highest jump any country has made in World Bank's ease of doing business rankings."

"In 2014, we were 142nd and then in the last two years, we improved to 131st and 130th. These are not generalised rankings. It happened in specific areas and they take tough parameters for that ranking," he had said.

Commenting on the India's performance in ease of doing business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The Government has undertaken an extensive exercise of stakeholder consultations, identification of user needs, government processes re-engineering to match government rules and procedures with user expectations and streamline them to create a more conducive business environment."

The Congress also questioned the World Bank report, saying countries were now hiring consultants to raise their rankings and numbers which are vulnerable to political manipulation and marketing.

"In 2012, President Vladimir Putin set a goal of raising Russia's rank for 'ease of doing business' from 120 to top 20 within six years, and he soon saw results. By 2015, Russia was ranked at 51, more than thirty places ahead of China, and sixty places ahead of Brazil and India," said party spokesperson Rajeev Shukla.