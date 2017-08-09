Article 35 (A) unites bitter political foes

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday visited her arch rival and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah to discuss the state subject law under Article 35 (A).

Mehbooba's "unscheduled" meeting with Farooq comes a day after the NC President warned of a revolt of a much greater magnitude than the Amarnath land row, in case Article 35 (A) is abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir.

Charu Wali Khan, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir settled outside the state has challenged the legality of the Article 35 (A) in the Supreme Court on the grounds that the law disenfranchises and takes away her succession rights.

"The special status enjoyed by the State under the Constitution needs to be protected and preserved. No outsider can buy land in J&K, isn't it our strength? Don't we have to protect it? We have to protect it," said Mehbooba.