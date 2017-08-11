Art 35 (A): Mehbooba Mufti's efforts to woo Oppn suffers setback

Mehbooba will be meeting top ministers in the Modi-led govt to discuss Article 35 (A)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's efforts to reach an agreement on the state subject law under Article 35 (A), suffered a setback when opposition parties — National Conference and Congress — questioned her intent to share power with the BJP despite opposing its policies.

The development coincides with Mehbooba embarking on 'Mission Kashmir' to meet top ministers in the Modi-led government in New Delhi as a last effort to safeguard Article 35 (A) from being diluted or abrogated in the restive state.

"It is bizarre of Mehbooba Mufti to seek a consensus on Article 35 (A) against BJP while in an alliance with it. She wants to have the cake and eat it too," tweeted Junaid Azim Mattu, state spokesman of National Conference (NC).

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was present when Mehbooba Mufti dropped at the residence of her bitter rival and NC President Farooq Abdullah to discuss Article 35 (A) on Tuesday, also lambasted the CM for sharing power with the BJP despite "opposing their politics".

"That is the crux of her dilemma — run with the hare and hunt with the hounds. She wants to govern with the BJP and oppose their politics with us," tweeted Omar.

Congress, on the other hand, pledged its support to safeguard the state subject law but cautioned people against the "deceitful" politics of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

"PDP leadership betrayed public ruthlessly and now wants the Opposition to shoulder its sins," said Tariq Hamid Karra, senior Congress leader, who quit PDP following the spike in unrest last year.

