Arrest cow vigilantes who lynched man: CPI(M) to Raj govt

The CPI(M) demanded today that the Rajasthan government arrest cow vigilantes who allegedly lynched a man to death in the state's Alwar district.

The Left party made the demand after its delegation paid a visit to Alwar's Behror, where Pehlu Khan and four others were allegedly thrashed on April 1.

Fifty-five-year-old Khan succumbed to his injuries on April 3.

"All those accused of violence and murder must be arrested and the cases disposed of expeditiously," the delegation, led by party Politburo member Subhashini Ali, said in a statement.

The delegation also asked the state authorities to compensate Khan's family and help in their rehabilitation.

"Others who were injured shall be compensated and their livestock must be returned to them," it said.

The state police has so far arrested four persons for allegedly lynching Khan.

