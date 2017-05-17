Arnab Goswami faces police complaint for 'cheating' Times Now over Sunanda Pushkar, Lalu tapes

BCCL says it has copyright over the tapes that were broadcast on Republic TV.

Less than a month after the launch of Republic TV, Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd (BCCL), the parent company that owns Times Now, has filed a complaint against the channel's former editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and journalist Prema Sridevi for infringing its copyright, reported Economic Times.

The report said that the complaint against Goswami and Sridevi have been filed with Mumbai's Azad Maidan police station.

A complaint has been registered in connection with a Lalu Prasad-Shahabuddin audio tape and alleged conversations between Prema Sridevi (former news reporter of Times Now) and the late Sunanda Pushkar and their househelp Narayan — which were played on Republic TV on May 6 and May 8, 2017 respectively .

BCCL has alleged that Goswami and Sridevi have deliberately and with knowledge used the aforesaid intellectual property of Times Now. It also said that both the journalists have admitted and claimed on-air that the audio conversation in the Sunanda Pushkar case were in their possession for the last two years.

The complaint alleges commission of offences of theft, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and infringement of IPR of BCCL by using the same on Republic TV on multiple occasions on May 6 and May 8, 2017, said the report.

The complaint also said that the material broadcast by Republic TV were procured and accessed while both Goswami and Sridevi were working of Times Now and it was established by an internal inquiry by BCCL.