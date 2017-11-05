Armyman told to prove citizenship

Mahiruddin Ahmed, who joined the Indian Army in 1986 and retired as havaldar in 2004, has been asked to give a proof of his citizenship.

In yet another case of gross negligence by the Assam government, a retired Army personnel from the state has been asked to prove his Indian citizenship. Mahiruddin Ahmed, who joined the Indian Army in 1986 and retired as havaldar in 2004, has been asked to give a proof of his citizenship.

This is the second such case reported from the state. In an exclusive report, DNA had reported on October 1 how retired Army officer Mohammad Azmal Hoque, who was with the Army for over 30 years as an engineer and had retired on September 30, 2016, was asked to prove his citizenship.

Ahmed, who is now facing the same similar situation, told DNA on Saturday: "I was amazed to know that I had been asked to prove my citizenship. My entire family is here. I was born and I have a joint family. Now, they are terming me a foreigner — a Bangladeshi."

He further pointed out that when he raised the issue before the state authorities, they kept delaying the matter, forcing to him knock the court's door. " I am an Indian. I served in the Army. How can anyone say that I am a foreigner?" he rued.

When contacted, Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay said the Superintendent of Police of Barpeta has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter and send a report to the DGP's office.

Ahmed's wife Husaniara has also been asked to prove her citizenship. This, despite the fact that her father's name appeared in the voters' list of 1966, while the cut-off year under the Assam Accord is 1971. Ahmed's elder brother is a retired Assistant Sessions Judge, while his younger brother works with BSNL.

Ahmed was last posted at the Field Ordinance Depot in Bhatinda, Punjab.

